Police on duty ends life in Udupi

A police personnel ended his life by shooting himself with his rifle in Udupi.
The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kundar from district armed reserve.
He was posted at Adi Udupi school where valuation of SSLC answer scripts were in progress. It was said that Rajesh Kundar was suspended a month ago following a scuffle among police personnel at Gangolli police station jurisdiction. He had returned to work on Thursday itself.
Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan and others visited the spot.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam
UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars
DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?
Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career
Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few
Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy
Summer camps struggle to make a comeback
DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'
Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'