Police on duty ends life in Udupi

A police personnel ended his life by shooting himself with his rifle in Udupi.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kundar from district armed reserve.

He was posted at Adi Udupi school where valuation of SSLC answer scripts were in progress. It was said that Rajesh Kundar was suspended a month ago following a scuffle among police personnel at Gangolli police station jurisdiction. He had returned to work on Thursday itself.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan and others visited the spot.

