Hanur police bust a gambling racket with the arrest of 13 persons and seized Rs 4 lakh in cash.

The gamblers were involved in playing cards at a farm land in Kamagere Village in Hanur taluk.

After receiving a tip off, a team of police led by Inspector Srikanth, under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Anitha Haddannanar, raided them.

The gamblers were warned and released on station bail.