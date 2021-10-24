Police raid pub in Mangaluru

The CCB sleuths along with Barkpe Police conducted a raid on a pub situated on MG Road in Mangaluru late night on Saturday.

The police have booked cases under the Excise Act, KP Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. The pub was found operating beyond the deadline and the use of loud music was inconveniencing the people residing in the nearby areas. The raid was carried out by CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and Barke Station Inspector Jyothirlinga, said city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Check out latest DH videos here