Police security beefed up at MES 'Maha Melava' venue

Despite permission not being given, MES leaders and activists were campaigning on social media for its supporters to attend the event

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 19 2022, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 16:28 ist
Police security on roads leading to Vaccine Depot ground Tilakwadi in Belagavi has been beefed up wherein MES has announced to conduct its Maha Melava. Credit: DH Photo

City Police beefed up security surrounding Vaccine Depot ground, Tilakwadi here wherein Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has announced to conduct its 'Maha Melava' (convention) on Monday for which permission has not been accorded.

MES had given letters to the Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner to give it permission for holding its convention on the first day of the winter session of state legislature opposing it as the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute was yet to be resolved. It also invited political leaders from Maharashtra to attend the event and support their movement.

Maharashtra High Power Committee for Boundary Dispute Chairman and MP Dhairyasheel Mane had announced his visit for the MES event but District Magistrate Nitesh Patil banned his entry into the district as it posed threat to law and order and harmony.

Despite permission not being given, MES leaders and activists were campaigning on social media for its supporters to attend the event.

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti
Karnataka
Karnataka News

