Police seize ganja worth Rs 3 lakh, arrest two

Bhadravathi Rural police nabbed two persons including a student on charges of transporting 20 kg dry ganja worth Rs 3 lakh from Andhra Pradesh for sale. Mobile phones and a good carrier had been seized from them.

Police personnel were checking vehicles at Gondi check post in Bhadravathi taluk on October 8th night and asked the driver of a goods carrier to stop at the check post, but driver did not stop and tried to pass through the check post after hitting the barricade.

Suspecting them, police checked the vehicle thoroughly and discovered 20 kg dry ganja. They revealed that they brought ganja from Tunti village in Andhra Pradesh for sale.

The other two persons have escaped from the spot. A case has been registered against them under Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

