Police take out flag march in Tumakuru

Police, officials, and Asha workers took out a flag march in Tumakuru city on Wednesday and passed through BH Road, Ashoka Road, Mandipet, JCR Colony, Gubbi Gate, BG Palya Circle, Subramanya Temple, Idgah Mohalla and other places. The flag march began at Townhall.

If there is a necessity, people can go alone on bikes without a pillion rider said the police chief. Nearly 2,500 vehicles have been seized for violating norms said Superintendent of Police Vamshi Krishna. He said people should come out only once a week to buy essentials. He added that 150 cases had been booked and violators can be punished with one to two years in jail.