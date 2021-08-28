Police to wait to record Mysuru gang-rape survivor's statement

, DHNS: The police probing the gang rape case of 22-year-old MBA student near Chamundi Hill on August 24 have decided to wait to record the statement of the survivor.

“The victim is traumatised. We will wait till she is able to disclose the details. We have allowed her to recuperate and give her privacy. Her family has assured that she will cooperate with the police once she recovers. The investigation will be carried out on the basis of available technical as well as scientific evidence,” Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood said.

"She is yet to recover from the shock. Her parents have shifted her from Mysuru. The police are yet to record her statement. The statement of her male friend too helped the police arrest the suspects," he added.

Police appreciated for efforts

Efforts of the police in arresting the suspects involved in the gang-rape have been appreciated.

Minister S T Somashekar congratulated the police. He said that the police had displayed their ability by cracking the jewellery shop heist case within a few days of the incident.

The police play a vital role in maintaining law and order. The Karnataka Police are the best in India. I have directed the police to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of the public by intensifying security and routine patrolling," the minister said.

MP Pratap Simha said, "The gang rape was a major challenge for the police who successfully cracked it within 82 hours."

Many residents too appreciated the police for their swift action.

"We have confidence in the police, but they should be more alert," said Prasanna of Vijayanagar.

JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh said that those invovled in the gang rape should be encountered. The government should give proper directions to the police.

Did police leak suspects' pictures?

The city police have been accused of leaking pictures of suspects involved in the gang rape case. The pictures have gone viral on social media.

K V Dhananjay, a Bengaluru-based advocate, took exception. He twitted: ‘Mysuru gang rape happened in poor light and in the night. The evidence against the accused might require the survivor to reliably and visually identify the accused. She ought to participate in a test parade- before the photos of accused are released to the media.’

Sood declined to disclose the identity of the suspects in a press conference on the ground that such an act would affect the investigation. He also cited a court order.

It is alleged a few police staff leaked the photos unofficially.