Political conspiracy behind cases against Anand Singh: B Sriramulu

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday alleged that political conspiracy during the previous UPA government led to the booking of cases against Forest Minister Anand Singh.

Replying to a query at a press meet here, the minister stated, Ballari became infamous due to the conspiracy hatched by the Congress. Cases have been filed against Anand Singh and former minister Janardhan Reddy because of a political conspiracy. There is no wrong in continuing Anand Singh as Forest minister as he is a honest man, he defended.

Reiterating that there is no internal bickering in the BJP, Sriramulu said, a few MLAs met at Jagadish Shettar's residence to discuss the Karnataka Budget.

He added that Congress is instigating terrorism by boycotting the on-going Assembly session. The Congress leaders are in a mood to raise pro-Pakistan slogans by mortgaging the country to others. The BJP government will not remain mum seeing their behaviour, he added.