Poor visibility and clouds affected the landing of three flights and had to be diverted to other airports on Monday morning.

Belagavi Airport Director Rajesh Kumar Maurya told DH that Indigo's Hyderabad-Belagavi flight was diverted to Hubballi, SpiceJet's Bengaluru-Belagavi flight was diverted to Hyderabad and Trijets Tirupati-Belagavi flight was diverted to Tirupati.

Low clouds affected the visibility leading to the diversion of these flights, he said.