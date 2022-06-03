Poster along temple road bans non-Hindu-owned vehicles

Poster along road leading to temple bans non-Hindu-owned vehicles

The billboard is in the name of some popular right-wing Hindu outfits, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagarana Vedike Kokkada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Jun 03 2022, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 19:20 ist
Poster banning entry to non-Hindu-owned vehicles. Credit: DH Photo

An advertisement hoarding allegedly banning the entry of autorickshaws, taxis and other vehicles owned by non-Hindus has been reportedly put up on the road leading to Sauthadka Sri Mahaganapathi Temple (where exactly in which village taluk?).

The billboard is in the name of some popular right-wing Hindu outfits, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagarana Vedike Kokkada.

The notice on the billboard reads: “People from different faith have been engaged in love jihad and other miscreant acts near Hindu place of worship at Sauthadka. Hence, autorickshaws, taxis and other vehicles belonging to non-Hindus have been prevented from entering.”

DK (Dakshin Kannada?) Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said the police were verifying the truth of the notice. “I came to know from the media. We will get it verified to know (more) on the hoarding,” he said.

