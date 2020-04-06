Illegal liquor sale: Prajwal, Preetham lock horns

Prajwal Revanna, Preetham Gowda lock horns over illegal liquor sale during lockdown

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Apr 06 2020, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 21:10 ist
Prajwal took to task the SP and the Excise Commissioner for not taking action on a bar, belonging to a BJP worker, for selling liquor during the lockdown.

A verbal spat ensued between MP Prajwal Revanna and MLA Preetham J Gowda over illegal sales of liquor in the district, during a meeting, here, on Monday.

Prajwal raised the issue during a meeting chaired by District In-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy, to discuss measures taken to combat coronavirus, in the district.

Preetham Gowda intervened and complained that the MP has been issuing statements to the media, that the bar belongs to the MLA's close aide.

They started referring to each other in singular terms, when the minister and others tried to pacify them. The minister directed the officials to seal the liquor shops and take action if there is any difference in the stock, after opening the seal.

