Praveen Nettaru's wife loses job as Karnataka govt changes hands

With the Congress government coming to power in Karnataka, all the previous government’s recruitment on contract basis has been suspended

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru ,
  • May 27 2023, 12:37 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 12:37 ist
Praveen Nettaru. Credit: Special Arrangement

With the Congress-led government ordering to cancel all the recruitments carried out on contract basis by the previous BJP-led government in Karnataka, widow of Praveen Nettaru who was hired on compassionate ground too has lost her job.

A notification issued on September 29, 2022 had stated that Nuthan Kumari M, wife of Praveen, has been hired for a ‘Group C’ post in the Chief Minister’s Office on a contract basis. The notification of her recruitment had claimed that she would be in service till either Basavraj Bommai continues to be the Chief Minister or any new order is issued related to her job.

On the request by Nuthan, she had joined the disaster management department at Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on October 13.

With the Congress government coming to power in Karnataka, all the previous government’s recruitment on contract basis has been suspended. Accordingly, Nuthan too has lost her job.

Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R said that all previous temporary appointments will naturally be canceled when the government changes.

The issue of relieving her from work has been brought to the notice of Nuthan. If she submits a letter to continue her to the DC’s office, then it will be forwarded to the government for consideration.

