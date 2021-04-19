‘Private hospitals fleecing Covid patients’

MLA H D Revanna alleged that the private hospitals in the city have been exploiting the public under the pretext of providing treatment to Covid patients. The hospitals should immediately display the rate card for the treatments offered, he demanded.

Addressing media persons here, on Monday, Revanna said that a private hospital in the city has been overcharging to treat the Covid patients, and is not abiding by the rate fixed by the government.

"We have received several complaints in this regard. The deputy commissioner should immediately convene a meeting of the hospital chiefs and instruct them to allocate 70% of the beds to the Covid-affected. They should also be instructed to compulsorily display the rate card for the treatment available at the hospitals," he said.

"The number of positive patients are increasing every day. Seventeen people have died in the last three days. The DC, superintendent of police, Health and Family Welfare officers should take all measures to prevent the private hospitals from fleecing the public. The doctors should not deny treatment to the infected," Revanna insisted.

The public too should be cautious for the next three months and follow all safety measures like wearing masks, using sanitisers and following social distance, he appealed.

Revanna said, "The outsourced employees serving the Health and Social Welfare departments are not being disbursed salaries properly. Many have not been paid for the last six to ten months causing a lot of inconvenience to them. A discussion has been held with the Deputy Commissioner R Girish to remit the salary directly to the bank accounts of the employees."

Borewells have been dug for the benefit of Scheduled Caste and Tribes under government schemes, but motors are not installed. The delay is because of floating a state-level tender. The issue should be considered seriously and the DC should take steps to resolve the issue, he said.