Private hospitals violating Covid norms, alleges Ramadass

MLA S A Ramadass, also advisor of District Covid-Task Force, alleged that private hospitals and step-down Covid Care Centres of not following standard operating procedure (SOP).

Ramadass, along with Covid-19 bed management committee in-charge H V Rajeev, also Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman, inspected a few private hospitals to check management and bed allocation.

The team comprising Mysuru City Corporation Health Officer Dr D G Nagaraju, Dr Ahamed Siraj Mohammed and others, inspected hotels where private hospitals are treating patients and also the hospitals. The team members found violation of Covid norms and mismanagement.

As per the norms, the private hospitals must reserve 50% of the total beds to treat Covid patients. But a private hospital, which has a capacity of 150 beds has not reserved beds as per the norms. The hospital had to reserve 23 oxygenated beds, 3 ICU beds with ventilator, 2 ICU beds without ventilator, 47 normal beds. But, the authorities had reserved only 10 oxygenated beds for 23.

Ramadass directed the Health Department to take immediate action against the hospitals and also directed to form an Enforcement Team.