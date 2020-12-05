Private school teacher blames management, ends life

A private school teacher ended life holding the management responsible for his death. Chandrashekhar (25), a resident of Kanaganakoppa, was working with Acharya High School, Manchenahalli.

The victim wrote a death note on the board stating that the management was responsible for his death and he was not recruited as a government teacher. He was working at the school for the last two years as a guest teacher.

As he was appointed for a period of two years, the management did not continue his service as the school was not reopened due to Covid-19 pandemic. He had taken the house of Anil Kumar on rent and was running tuition for living, said the police.

On Friday he wrote the death note on the board which read:"My dear students, let your future be bright. I apologise to all those who love me. I served as a private school teacher, but the Acharya High School management did not appoint me. The management is responsible for my death."

According to the parents, he taught English at the school for the last eight years. The management had collected about Rs five lakh from him to appoint him as a permanent faculty.

The parents had sold their agricultural land to adjust money. The management awarded the position to another candidate at the last moment which hurt Chandrashekhar and he decided to end life, they charged.

Local leaders staged a protest over the incident in front of the school.

DySP P Ravishakar convinced the protesters to withdraw their protest. The management has assured to appoint Chandrashekhar's wife.

A case has been registered.