Promising futsal player from Mysuru drowns in Italy

A promising futsal player from the city, who was plying his trade with a Serie B side in Italy, died due to drowning in a waterfall near Rome on August 6.

Yashwanth Kumar (24), of N R Mohalla in the city was the first Indian to feature in the Serie B futsal League.

According to Kumar’s family members, he was pursuing Masters in Marketing at a Business School in Rome. Kumar was passionate about futsal, a lesser known sport in India. He shifted to Italy four months ago to pursue his career in futsal leagues, along with the studies.

He was playing as a goalkeeper for Calcio C 5 Club in the Italian League.

Before his Italian stint, Yashwanth had played for Kerala state side and made the cut into the Indian team in 2017.

According to the family members, the final rites were conducted in Italy by a few Kannadiga compatriots.