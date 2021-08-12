Promising futsal player from Mysuru drowns in Italy

Promising futsal player from Mysuru drowns in Italy

Yashwanth Kumar (24), of N R Mohalla in the city was the first Indian to feature in the Serie B futsal League

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 03:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A promising futsal player from the city, who was plying his trade with a Serie B side in Italy, died due to drowning in a waterfall near Rome on August 6.

Yashwanth Kumar (24), of N R Mohalla in the city was the first Indian to feature in the Serie B futsal League. 

According to Kumar’s family members, he was pursuing Masters in Marketing at a Business School in Rome. Kumar was passionate about futsal, a lesser known sport in India. He shifted to Italy four months ago to pursue his career in futsal leagues, along with the studies.

He was playing as a goalkeeper for Calcio C 5 Club in the Italian League.

Before his Italian stint, Yashwanth had played for Kerala state side and made the cut into the Indian team in 2017. 

According to the family members, the final rites were conducted in Italy by a few Kannadiga compatriots.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Italy
futsal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ban 'manjha' across India

Ban 'manjha' across India

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 