Pros and cons should be considered before lockdown: Minister

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the pros and cons of the lockdown should be considered, before the government announces a total lockdown in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, on Friday, Suresh Kumar said, “The ‘Janata curfew’, imposed by the state government to control the spread of Covid has not yielded expected results.”

“There is a widespread opinion from the experts and the public suggesting total lockdown, to break the chain and flatten the curve. But, we have to understand the situation of the daily wagers, who will be the worst affected if lockdown is enforced. However, the chief minister will take a final decision after the meeting,” he said.

To a query, he said, “Six Covid patients and two non-Covid patients have died in the last 24 hours in Chamarajanagar district. Currently, there is no shortage of oxygen supply in the district hospital.”

Meanwhile, Kollegal MLA N Mahesh stressed for an immediate total lockdown in the state for the next 15 days, to control the surge in Covid cases.

In a press release, Mahesh suggested that the families with BPL cards should be disbursed a financial assistance of Rs 5,000, along with the monthly ration.

Besides, the authorities should enforce inter-state and inter-district movement during the total lockdown, but there should not be any restrictions for the movement of agricultural produce, he stated.