PSI, 12 others violate Covid protocol, booked in Hosapete

A police sub-inspector and 12 others have been booked for violating Covid-19 guidelines at Kottur town in the district.

"Nagappa, the PSI attached to the Kottur police station, was imprisoned in a corruption case. He was released on bail. Nagappa and his supporters burst crackers and celebrated the release on Thursday night, violating the norms. None had worn masks. There was no physical distance. The Kottur police registered cases against 13 persons, including the PSI," SP Dr Arun K told reporters on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths caught six cops including Nagappa, the CPI and four others while they were allegedly receiving Rs 2.5 lakh from former Kudligi taluk panchayat president B Venkatesh Naik to ensure that case was not registered against him for illegal transportation of sand on December 13. Nagappa was suspended after his imprisonment.

