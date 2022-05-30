PSI exam rigging case: CID arrests absconding couple from Hyderabad

PSI exam rigging case: CID arrests absconding couple

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • May 30 2022, 21:52 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 21:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials managed to arrest Shantabai, a PSI candidate, and her husband Basya Naika from Hyderabad after 50 days of them being on the run.

The couple are residents of Kalaburagi’s Sedam taluk. Even though other key suspects in the PSI examination irregularities case had been arrested, Shantabai had been at large.

Shantabai faces the charges of rigging the exam by paying key suspect Manjunath Melkundi.

CID DySP Shankargouda had visited the taluk April 10 and told the couple to come into their office for questioning. Shortly after, Naik and Shantabai absconded along with their two children and turned their mobile phones off.
 

PSI scam
Karnataka
Arrest
Hyderabad

