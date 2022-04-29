PSI recruitment scam: Police bring Divya Hagaragi to Kalaburagi

CID police brought Divya Hagaragi, the main suspect in the PSI recruitment scam to Kalaburagi from Pune at 11:45 am on Friday.

A total of three women including Divya Hagaragi and two men-Kalidas and Suresh have been taken to custody by the CID police.

Kalidas and Suresh have been detained for giving shelter to Divya Hagaragi.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Police, which is probing into a scam in the examination to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the state, on Thursday night arrested the main accused in the case BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, and two other suspects Archana and Sunanda at Pune.

The CID police team was led by SP Raghavendra Hegade.

The alleged irregularities took place at Jnyan Jyothi English Medium School run by Divya.

Divya and team were at large for the past 18 days after the fraud came to light.

Divya was absconding as soon as a complaint about rigging in the PSI recruitment was registered at Chowk police station. Police is said to have arrested Divya and her accomplices while they were dining at a restaurant in Pune.

