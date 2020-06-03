PU lecturers threaten to boycott evaluation

The Karnataka State Pre-University College Teachers’ Association has warned the Department of Pre-University Education of boycotting evaluation of science subjects if they don’t decentralise the work process.

“We have clearly mentioned in our previous representations requesting for decentralisation of evaluation work considering the pandemic situation and the safety of teachers. But the department is insisting for the evaluation of science subjects in Bengaluru, which is inconvenient for us,” said the association office-bearers. However, the department has decided to conduct evaluation of science subjects in Bengaluru centres only, considering the sensitivity of the subjects.