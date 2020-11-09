Public meets against farm laws in Karnataka

To save the tradition of Indian farming system and to oppose tweaking of labour laws and the contentious farm laws, jathas and public meetings will be held across Dakshina Kannada from November 18 to 23, said Raitha Sangha Hasiru Sene state secretary Ravikiran Punacha.

The three contentious Farm Acts will be opposed. To create awareness on the Acts, an awareness programme will be inaugurated at Kallugundi in Sullia on November 18.

Former MLC Anna Vinayachandra will inaugurate the programme. A vehicle jatha will be held in all the Assembly constituencies in the district. Public meetings will be held at 23 places. The valedictory will be held at Town Hall in Mangaluru on November 23 at 10 am. High Court retired judge H N Nagamohandas will inaugurate. Prior to the valedictory, a jatha will be held from Ambedkar Circle to the Town Hall.