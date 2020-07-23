Purchase disinfectant equipment for gram panchayat, suggests MLA

Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah opined that the district administration should monitor the employees from Srirangapatna, working at J K Tyres factory in Mysuru, where several employees have tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking at the meeting, here, on Thursday, he said, more than 50 workers of J K Tyres have tested positive for Covid-19, which has created anxiety. Several from Srirangapatna assembly constituency also work at the factory, and all have been quarantined. They should be monitored to ensure that the virus does not spread. All villages in the taluk should be disinfected and each gram panchayat should purchase disinfectant equipment, as the coronavirus is expected to peak in the coming months, he said.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Ganganna said, steps should be taken that the villages are disinfected on Sundays and Thursdays so that it is possible to stop the spread of the virus.