'Quran a criminal book': FIR filed against Hindu activists for offensive remark in Karnataka

An FIR has been filed at the Kolar town police station for offensive remarks on Quran.

Zameer Aamad, president of Anjuman-e-Islamia in Kolar, has filed the complaint against Hindu Jagarana Vedike leader Keshava Murthi and others.

At a protest meet organised in Kolar to condemn the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, who was hacked to death for supporing Nupur Sharma on social media, Keshava Murthi had said, "Quran is a criminal book, which propagates violence. Most of the people involved in criminal cases are Muslims."

The protest was organised on July 1 in Kolar by Hindu Jagarana Vedike, RSS and the BJP. The case was filed on the same day.