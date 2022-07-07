Hindu activist says 'Quran a criminal book'; FIR filed

'Quran a criminal book': FIR filed against Hindu activists for offensive remark in Karnataka

Zameer Aamad, president of Anjuman-e-Islamia in Kolar, has filed the complaint against Hindu Jagarana Vedike leader Keshava Murthi and others

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Jul 07 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 14:50 ist

An FIR has been filed at the Kolar town police station for offensive remarks on Quran.

Zameer Aamad, president of Anjuman-e-Islamia in Kolar, has filed the complaint against Hindu Jagarana Vedike leader Keshava Murthi and others.  

Also read: Nupur Sharma case and the trouble with TV debates 

At a protest meet organised in Kolar to condemn the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, who was hacked to death for supporing Nupur Sharma on social media, Keshava Murthi had said, "Quran is a criminal book, which propagates violence. Most of the people involved in criminal cases are Muslims."

The protest was organised on July 1 in Kolar by Hindu Jagarana Vedike, RSS and the BJP. The case was filed on the same day.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Quran
Hindu
Muslim
India News
RSS
BJP

What's Brewing

'Thor 4' review: Lots of love, very little thunder

'Thor 4' review: Lots of love, very little thunder

Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for spyware

Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for spyware

Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics

Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

 