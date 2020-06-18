Radio collars to 10 jumbos soon: Minister

District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah said that radio collars would be fixed to 10 wild elephants, to check their menace in the district, that have been causing loss to lives and properties.

Speaking at a meeting at the taluk office here, on Thursday, he discussed the measures taken to check Covid-19. Commenting on the jumbo menace in Sakleshpur taluk, the minister said, "Farmers and coffee growers of the Malnad region are losing crops worth lakhs of rupees, due to wild jumbos. The animals are also causing loss of lives and properties."

"It is not possible to relocate all elephants at a time, as per law. Hence, one elephant from each herd would be fixed radio collars, as a temporary measure, to minimise the damage," he said.

"The farmers have to be paid Rs 60 lakh compensation for crop loss, according to the Forest department. I will speak to the Forest Minister and ensure that the compensation is released. The state government is determined to find a permanent solution to the wild jumbo menace," he assured.

Deputy Commmissioner R Girish, Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda and ZP CEO Paramesh were present.