Rain continues to batter Kodagu

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jul 05 2022, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 17:00 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Copious rain accompanied by gusty wind pounded various parts of the Kodagu district on Wednesday.

A huge boulder fell on Talakaveri-Bhagamandala road and hundreds of electricity poles have been uprooted.

The uprooting of poles disrupted power supply in Madikeri throughout Monday night. Though power supply was restored on Tuesday morning, some glitches in Kushalnagar have once again disrupted power supply.

With the heavy showers in the catchment area, inflow of water to Harangi reservoir has increased. About 12,866 cusecs water was released from the reservoir to the river.

A landslide also occurred near the Monnangeri on Madikeri-Mangaluru road and disrupted movement of vehicles. Along with mud even trees have fallen on the road. The rescue operation team has rushed to the spot. The operation to clear soil is in progress.

Bittangala and surrounding areas in the district have recorded the highest of 17 cm rainfall since Monday night.

Galibeedu and Made gram panchayats recorded 15 cm, followed by 11 cm in Bhagamandala and Peraje, 10 cm rain in Chembu and Ballamavati.

 

