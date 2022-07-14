Rain havoc: Rs 500 crore to be released for restoration work

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the immediate release of Rs 500 crore to restore basic infrastructure that has been damaged in the rain which has claimed 32 lives in the state.

Speaking after chairing a review meeting of three coastal districts at the zilla panchayat hall in Manipal, he said five people are missing and 34 injured in the rain.

About 300 people have been evacuated to 14 relief camps. Four NDRF and four SDRF teams have carried out rescue operations in the state, he said, adding that Udupi district received normal rainfall in June and excess in July.

The CM said five people were killed in Dakshina Kannda and three in Uttara Kannada in rain-related incidents. About 216 hectares of agriculture land has been damaged in Dakshina Kannada and 129 hectares of land in Udupi district. In the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, 345 hectares of farmland have been damaged.

As many as 429 houses have been damaged in Dakshina Kannada, 437 Uttara Kannada and 196 in Udupi district. A total of 2,187 kilometres of PWD and RDPR roads have been damaged.

Bommai said 5,595 electricity poles have been damaged and restoration has begun. A total of 422 transformers have been restored. He said 168 bridges are damaged.