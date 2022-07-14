Rain lashes Malnad areas, water released from Bhadra reservoir

Rains, coupled with gusty winds, lashed various parts of Malnad areas in the district on Thursday too.

Water has been released to the canal from Bhadra reservoir in Lakkavalli of Tarikere. Farmers are happy as the Madagada Kere (lake) in Kadaba is full. The lake is the lifeline of Kadur taluk, as just 15 days back, the lake was almost empty.

Normally, the lake is full by July end, following 'Ashlesha' rain, in the month of Shravana. But this time, the lake is full in mid-July, in 'Ashadha' masa. The lake water will flow into Bakinakere, Devanakere, Galihalli Kere, Hanumapura Kere, Chikkangala, Bukkasagara, Huligundarayana Kere, and Pattanagere. Later, the additional water will join Vani Vilasa Sagar near Hiriyur.

Tunga, Bhadra, Hemavathi, and Somavathi rivers are in spate. There was a landslide near the Government High School in Horanadu of Kalasa taluk. A tree fell on a car near Gullanpete in Aldur, while a mudslide occurred on the bank of Hampapura lake.

The walls of the houses have collapsed in Hathige, and Talavane in Bommalapura village of Koppa taluk.

Rainfall recorded in various parts of the district is as follows: Kigga - 20.5 cm, Hosekere - 17.3 cm, Kammaradi– 15.5 cm, and Kottigehara– 15.4 cm.