Raitha Sangha to observe Black Day on I-Day

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Mysuru,
  • Aug 12 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 22:11 ist
Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene leader Manju Kiran addresses a media conference in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene (KRRS and HS) have decided to observe ‘Black Day’ on August 15, to protest against the anti-farmer policies of the state government.

Addressing a media conference here, on Wednesday, Manju Kiran, state core committee member of KRRS and HS, said, “A protest rally, lead by Chukki Nanjundaswamy, will be taken out from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, up to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, near the District Court Complex, on August 15, Saturday.”

A dharana would be staged in front of the Gandhi bust to protest against the amendment to the Land Reforms Act, Manju Kiran said.

He said, “The victims of the last year flood are yet to get compensation. “This year, again people are suffering, due to floods. But, the government is still giving assurances. It has failed to get funds from the Centre.”

Raghu Himmavu and Shivaprasad were present.

