Ram Mandir: Prohibitory orders in Mysuru

Prohibitory Orders, under Section 144 of IPC and Column 31 of Karnataka Police Act, have been imposed in Mysuru city, from midnight of Tuesday up to midnight of Wednesday, as a precautionary measure in the wake of Covid crisis and also the laying of foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

As per the order of Police Commissioner Chandragupta, puja at public places, public programmes, processions, celebrations, bursting of crackers, use of loud speakers, display of flex, banners or LED screens and gathering of people have been banned. Besides, protests, demonstrations or bike rallies have been banned.

The restrictions do not apply for regular puja at temples. Temple managements have been directed to ensure that all devotees wear masks and their numbers do not cross 50.

Deputy Commissioner of Police A N Prakash Gowda has directed officers of all police stations, to ensure that the guidelines of the Prohibitory Orders are followed.

Meanwhile, Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami has appealed to the people to watch the live broadcast of the ceremony from Ayodhya on television, in view of the Covid crisis.

“The bhoomi puja for Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is the most sacred and celebratory occasion for the whole nation. Millions of people longed, for hundreds of years, for this event. Karnataka Pranthiya Prachar Pramuk Basavaraju, Dakshin Pranthiya Sanchalak M Venkataram and others extended an invitation for the Shilanyas. However, due to the prevailing Covid pandemic and security issues, physical participation in the programme is avoided,” the seer said.