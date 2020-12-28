Rangayana director seeks funds from govt to stage ‘Parva’

Mysuru Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariappa expressed displeasure against the state government for not funding to stage play ‘Parva’, based on writer S L Bhyrappa’s seminal novel.

In a press conference here, on Monday, Cariappa said that Rangayana has decided to stage the play, based on Bhyrappa’s ‘Parva’ and it needs Rs 50 lakh. “Rangayana has earmarked Rs 10 lakh, but the government has not funded the remaining amount. We will raise funds from Bhyrappa’s readers, if the government denies funds,” he said.

“The government has funded to stage Kuvempu’s ‘Malegalalli Madumagalu’ and ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’ plays. But, why is the government not funding ‘Parva’. Is Bhyrappa a sinner? The Department of Kannada and Culture has not conducted any activity this year, due to Covid-19. Let the government divert the funds for staging the play, instead of returning the grants to the Treasury department,” he said.

The seven-hour play will be staged on every alternative day in the months of March, April and May. Kendra Sahitya Academy has translated ‘Parva’ into Russian, Chinese and other languages and Rangayana has planned a workshop in this regard in January.