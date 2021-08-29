Rape accused 'hangs self' in police lock-up; Home minister orders CID probe

Rape accused 'hangs self' in police lock-up

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Aug 29 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 22:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 37-year-old man, arrested on charge of raping a minor girl, allegedly hanged himself at the lock-up of Sindagi police station on Sunday morning.

Devendra Bhimraya Sangogi was arrested on late Saturday. He was found hanging from the ceiling of the toilet in the police station. The staff rushed him to Vijayapura district hospital, where he failed to respond to treatment and died, Vijayapura Superintendent of Police H D Anandkumar told DH.

The SP clarified that the police did not torture the rape accused and that he died by suicide. "Normally, the lock-up deaths are subjected to CID probe. Will submit a report on the incident to higher ups," the SP added.

Sangogi was arrested following a complaint by victim's father.

The family members of the accused on Sunday staged a protest in front of the police station, blaming police torture for Sangogi's death.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has ordered a CID probe into the lock-up death at Sindagi police station.

