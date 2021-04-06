RCU examination for Wednesday postponed

They have been rescheduled to start from April 15

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 06 2021, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 20:00 ist
Rani Channamma University, Belagavi (RCUB) has postponed undergraduate and postgraduate examinations that had been scheduled on April 7 (Wednesday) due to a strike call by North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) employees.

RCUB Registrar (Evaluation) Prof S M Harkudli informed DH that they had been hoping that the strike would be called off, but as no such signs were seen until evening, examinations scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed. They have been rescheduled to start from April 15.

He said, in Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts, examinations of affiliated colleges were held in clusters at different places and a lack of transport would affect them. Hence, examinations scheduled on Wednesday stand postponed.

Decisions regarding the examination to be held on April 9, will be taken later, Prof Hurkadli said.

