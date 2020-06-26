Ready to restart train service if states want: Suresh Angadi

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi stated that the ministry is ready to restart train service if chief ministers of various states appeal for the same.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, he said passengers have to maintain social distancing in trains during journey in the wake of Covid-19 crisis. It is a matter of concern now. However, operation of train service will prove beneficial for the country's economy. So, the ministry will restart train service provided states appeal to the Centre in this regard.

He said labourers are returning to their native places in Shramik trains from Delhi. There is a need to provide employment to labourers to avoid migration. So, the government is giving importance to provide employment to such people under National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The minister also said that Indian railway network would be electrified by 2022. There is a plan of complete doubling of railway line between Miraj to Bengaluru soon. For the convenience of export of goods, doubling line of Mumbai-Kolkata project would be taken up, he added.

MP G M Siddeswara, MLAs S A Ravindranath, S V Ramachandra, Linganna, South Western Railway Zone General Manager A K Singh, Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Aparna Garg and Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi and others were present on the occasion.