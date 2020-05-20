Relocation process of Changadi hamlet begins

With the District Level Rehabilitation Committee, headed by deputy commissioner, forming sub-committees, the first step for shifting of Changadi, a tribal hamlet under Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, commenced on Wednesday.

The state government constituted the committee, headed by Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi and Deputy Conservator of Forests V Yedukondalu. The first meeting was held on Wednesday and the members formed two sub-committees to conduct a survey, valuation of properties and mapping of new areas adjoining the village, said the DCF.

The 13-member committee comprises, ZP CEO, Additional Superintendent of Police and other district-level officers, farmer leaders and villagers. This is the first step towards relocating the village and the committee decided to meet once a month for effective and fast relocation of the village. The newly identified area, near Chikalluru, is yet to be mapped and it has decided to create a blue print of the area.

The DCF said, “District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar will visit Changadi on Thursday and interact with the villagers.”

The farmers and villagers were demanding relocation of the village since 2015, as it is deprived of basic facilities. DCF V Yedukondalu had submitted a report on relocating the village to the government last October.

The main reason for a proposal to shift the village is that it is located in the core zone of the sanctuary. Except a primary school, the government has not provided any facility. There are only kutcha roads. The village depends on just one open well for its drinking water needs. The farmers are dependent on rain for agriculture. As the village is inside the forest, man-animal conflict is on the rise.

For medical service and education, the villagers and students have to go to Koudalli, at a distance of 22 km or to Ramapura, at a distance of 36 km or to Hanur, 45 km from the village.

Out of 226 families in the village, 195 have agreed for relocation. The authorities have identified 1,600 acres of lands under Kottanur gram panchayat, Hanur taluk.

As per the order of the state government, the committee has to submit a detailed report within 60 days. The report must be submitted to the government through the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Honnur Prakash of Raita Sanga, Changadi Kariappa and Raghuram of Wildlife Conservation Society were present in the meeting.