Repair work: Some train services cancelled in Karnataka

South Western Railway has cancelled or partially cancelled a few trains from March 2 to 8 following work on line block for regirdering on a bridge between Savanur and Karajgi in Haveri district.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Train Mysuru-Belagavi Vishwamanava Daily Express (17326) will not commence its journey from Mysuru between March 2 and 7, while its return train (17325) will not ply from March 3 to 8.

Similarly, Train KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi Daily Express (17391) and its return train (17392) will not ply between March 2 and 8.

The SSS Hubballi-Chitradurga Daily Passenger Special (07347) and its return train’s (07348) service will be cancelled between March 4 and 8

SWR has also partially cancelled the service of train (12778) Kochuveli - SSS Hubballi Weekly Superfast Express between Haveri and Hubballi on Match 3. The train will now end its journey at Haveri.

Similarly, Train KSR Bengaluru - SSS Hubballi--KSR Bengaluru Janshatabdi Daily Express (12079 and 12080) commencing journey from Bengaluru and Hubballi between March 4 and 8 will be partially cancelled between Haveri and Hubballi. Accordingly, this train will now terminate and originate service at Haveri at its scheduled time.

SWR has also partially cancelled the service of train Arsikere - SSS Hubballi--Arsikere Daily Passenger Special (07367 and 07368), will now terminate and originate its service from Ranebennur and not from Hubballi.

