Respect other languages for harmony: Narayana Gowda

Mandya district's contribution to Kannada language is commendable. It is known for having a majority of the people speaking Kannada, said Minister K C Narayana Gowda.

Speaking at the Kannada Rajyotsava programme at the district stadium in Mandya on Monday, he said, "The government is committed to protecting the Kannada land, language and water."

"Language and cultural harmony can be maintained by cultivating a mindset to respect other languages," he stressed.

"The government has sanctioned crores of rupees for the development of Mandya district. Under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Yojana, Rs 394 crore has been remitted to around 2.64 lakh farmers. In all, 19,511 farmers have been distributed farming equipment," he said.

"Jaladhare drinking water project to supply water to 1,204 villages has been taken up at a cost of Rs 1,791 crore. It will be completed by 2024. All steps are being taken by the government to run the MySugar factory," he assured.

The Minister said, "Under the Amrut Mahatosav project announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, 27 grama panchayats, 27 rural housing projects, 25 school development schemes, 25 health centres, 25 anganwadi centres and 325 self sustaining units have been selected."

He felicitated several achievers with district Rajyotsava honours.

MLA M Srinivas, MLCs K T Srikantegowda and N Appaji Gowda, CMC president H S Manju, Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi and SP N Yathish were present.

Watch latest videos by DH here: