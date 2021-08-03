Rise in Covid-19 positivity rate raises concerns in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

Amid the threat of the third wave, Covid-19 cases have been rising in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts for the past 15 days. The positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada has increased from 3.05 % to 6.04 %. In Udupi too, the positivity rate increased to over 5%.

The increase in positivity rate raised concern in both districts. From July 15 to August 1, Dakshina Kannada registered a total of 4,789 positive cases and 90 deaths. In the past five days alone, the district has recorded 1,853 positive cases and 33 deaths, according to the statistics from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

On the other hand, Udupi district recorded 2,027 Covid-19 cases since July 15.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the rise in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kasaragod district might be one of the reasons for increase in cases in the district. However, people should also adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour while in public places, he added.

The Kasaragod district had registered 707 cases on August 1 (8.3% positivity rate), 715 on July 31 (10.7 %), 618 on July 30 (9.2%), 753 on July 29 (11.1%), 895 on July 28 (10.9 %), 813 on July 27 (12.7 %), 762 on July 26 (16.2 %) and 644 on July 25 (12%).

Covid cases in DK

The DK district registered 337 cases on July 28 (4.38 %), 396 on July 29 (5.7%), 345 on July 30 (5.11%) 365 on July 31 (5.59%) and 410 on August 1 (6.04%).

Covid cases in Udupi

Udupi district registered 109 cases on July 28 (5.19%), 156 on July 29 (7.5 %), 174 on July 30 (8.28%), 148 on July 31 (7.04%) and 162 on August 1 (7.71%).

With the unlock, tourists and devotees have been visiting Kukke Subrahmanya, Dharmasthala, Udupi Krishna Mutt, Kollur Mookambika Temple, Mandarthi Durga Parameshwari temples and other tourist spots in undivided Dakshina Kannada district. Many have failed to adhere to the direction of wearing masks. Even shopkeepers too have failed to adhere to the directions, officials said.

Visitors to beaches in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have also increased during the weekends. Though water sports have not commenced, the number of people visiting Malpe beach has increased. Many have been found violating the guidelines of wearing mask and maintaining social distance, said Sudesh Shetty of Malpe Beach Development Committee.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha rued that organisers of various programmes are responsible for the rise in Covid-19 cases in the district. Despite guidelines, the rules are not followed strictly. “People should behave responsibly by adhering to the guidelines,” he added.