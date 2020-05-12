Row over MLA son’s horse ride

Row over MLA son’s horse ride

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • May 12 2020, 22:17 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 22:18 ist
MLA C S Niranjan Kumar's son Bhuvan Kumar riding a horse on the national highway.

A video clip of Bhuvankumar, son of Gundlupet BJP MLA C S Niranjan Kumar, riding on a horse on Ooty-Mysuru Road, defying lockdown norms, has gone viral on the social media.

There is no clarity on the date of horse ride. While the Congress leaders have alleged that it was during the lockdown, the MLA’s supporters have claimed that it was an old video clip. The MLA was not available for contact. The video clip shows the empty road and a motorbike rider wearing a mask. But, Bhuvankumar, is seen riding the horse without any mask.

 

Gundlupet MLA
Niranjan Kumar
son

