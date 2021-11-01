Rs 5.42 crore spent for simple Dasara in Mysuru

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said that the officials had spent Rs 5.42 crore for the celebration of Mysuru Dasara-2021.

The government had released Rs 6 crore for the low-key affair.

Releasing the details of the expenditure at Mysuru Palace Board Office here on Monday, the Minister said, "The government has spent Rs 5,42,07,679 crore out of Rs 6 crore sanctioned for the festivities. The remaining Rs 57 lakh is with the district administration."

While Rs 4.22 crore is spent on Mysuru Dasara, Rs 50 lakh each has been spent on the Dasara celebrations in Mandya and Chamarajanagar and another Rs 20 crore was given to Hassan, he said.

"In addition, the district administration has given Rs 40 lakh to the erstwhile royal family as honorarium, Rs 50 lakh to the forest department and Rs 10 lakh to Rangayana," the Minister informed.

"The officials have spent Rs 5,91,960 on invitations and Rs 29.16 lakh for transportation of dignitaries. Rs 37, 50,772 has been spent for Jamboo Savari. While Rs 1.03 crore has been given as remuneration to artistes, who participated in cultural programmes, Rs 18.85 lakh has spent on preparation of tableaux," he said.

Besides, Rs 50 lakh has been spent on management of elephants and Rs 93.80 lakh on Dasara stages and works related to electricity.

As limited persons were allowed to be part of Jamboo Savari, the district administration had arranged for a webcast of the event and Rs 11.09 lakh had been spent on it. In addition, Rs 6.22 lakh has been paid to Doordarshan to telecast the Jamboo Savari.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MLA L Nagendra, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H V Rajeev, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetha Prasanna and Superintendent of Police R Chetan were present.

