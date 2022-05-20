Rs 9K cr funds for state AMRUT scheme to develop cities

The amount will be utilised to implement drinking water projects in different urban areas

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • May 20 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 14:36 ist
Minister Urban Development for the state B A Basavaraj. Credit: DH File Photo

Minister Urban Development for the state B A Basavaraj said on Thursday that the central government has sanctioned for the state Rs 9,000 crore under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme. He also informed the media that after discussing it with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on May 23 an action plan regarding the same will be prepared.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi airport here on Thursday, Basavaraj revealed that a huge influx of funds from the Centre would be for the development of cities within the state.

The amount will be utilised to implement drinking water projects in different urban areas. He also divulged that L&T Group has been entrusted with implementing the drinking water scheme in Kalaburagi City and has been directed to lay the pipelines in time. The minister asserted that there was sufficient time to complete the project.

Although Corporation Commissioners have been directed to supply purified drainage water to parks in the city, there has been an ongoing controversy over the election of the city mayor and deputy mayor. The matter is currently in the court, which is yet to issue directives on the reservation and voters’ list.

A decision about the elections for the municipal corporation members will be taken following the court’s verdict, Basavaraj added.

B A Basavaraj
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Amrut scheme

