RTC strike: Transport department presses private buses into service in Mysuru

With KSRTC buses off the road due to a strike by RTC employees, the Transport department has pressed private buses into service.

The private buses are ferrying passengers from suburban bus stands to different places.

Read | Karnataka bus services hit as RTC workers go on strike

However, the officials have warned private operators not to harras passengers by over-charging.

Private buses are operating to Mandya, Malavalli, Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar, Nanjangud among the other places.