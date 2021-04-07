RTC strike: Transport department presses private buses into service in Mysuru

RTC strike: Private buses operate from Mysuru

Officials have warned private operators not to harras passengers by over-charging

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 07 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 14:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH photo/S K Dinesh.

With KSRTC buses off the road due to a strike by RTC employees, the Transport department has pressed private buses into service.

The private buses are ferrying passengers from suburban bus stands to different places.

Read | Karnataka bus services hit as RTC workers go on strike

However, the officials have warned private operators not to harras passengers by over-charging.

Private buses are operating to Mandya, Malavalli, Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar, Nanjangud among the other places.

Karnataka
bus strike
Strike
KSRTC
Mysuru

