RTC strike: Transport department presses private buses into service in Mysuru

With KSRTC buses off the road due to a strike by RTC employees, the Transport department has pressed private buses into service.
The private buses are ferrying passengers from suburban bus stands to different places.
However, the officials have warned private operators not to harras passengers by over-charging.
Private buses are operating to Mandya, Malavalli, Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar, Nanjangud among the other places.
