S M Krishna inaugurates Mysuru Dasara 2021

Former chief minister S M Krishna inaugurated the 2021 edition of Mysuru Dasara atop Chamundi Hill on Thursday.

Krishna touched upon all aspects of life and nation, ranging from religion, spirituality, human relations, nostalgia, history, heritage, tourism, evolution, achievements, foreign relations, and related them to Mysuru Dasara in his speech at the inauguration.

He spoke after lighting the lamp before the idol of Sri Chamundeshwari, placed in the silver chariot, and offering floral tributes to the deity. Eighty-nine-year-old Krishna recalled his school and college days in Mysuru although he was a native of Somanahalli in Maddur taluk of Mandya district.

Krishna, along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar, offered 'pushparchane' to the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi that is placed in the Silver Chariot after the chief priest of Chamundeshwari Temple N Shashishekara Dixit offered puja.

“Mysuru Dasara Exhibition was equally famous like the world famous Dasara itself. We oppose monarchy but we cannot erase the achievements and contributions of great kings of the the Yadu dynasty from the pages of history. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar pledged the gold jewels of his family members to construct Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, which helped the progress of the farmers of the region, especially Mandya district,” he said.

He said the government should plan a Dasara package by next year to cover other significant tourist destinations like Badami and Aihole to attract more visitors and to increase the revenue. “Singapore is an example on how a place can progress by proper planning of development and maintaining cleanliness to attract tourists. Mysuru has a similar potential,” he said.

A Congressman for nearly five decades, Krishna who joined the BJP a couple of years back, heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In my nearly six decades of political awareness, I have not seen a leader with such commitment and dedication towards the progress of India. He has big dreams for the nation and is ably leading by example to take India to new heights. There is a need to give the right direction to the youth of the nation by setting the right kind of ambitions. Hope the Union and the state governments will take steps in this regard,” he said.

Krishna recalled how, Mahatma Gandhi was pleased to see the realisation of his ideals at his native place Somanahalli. “Gandhi was on his way to Mysuru from Bengaluru, in 1934, when he dropped in the hostel established by my father Mallaiah, a member of the erstwhile Praja Pratinidhi Sabha of Mysuru state at Somanahalli. B Venkatappa, a Congressman, explained to Gandhi that two ‘Harijan’ boys were staying together with other boys in the hostel, to attend school,” he said.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and a host of ministers including Dr K Sudhakar, Burari Basavaraj, B C Patil, Shashikala Jolle, MLAs G T Devegowda, L Nagendra, Tanveer Sait, S A Ramadass, B Harshavardhan, K Mahadev and others were present at the event.

As the celebration was a low-key affair this time, only 400 people were allowed to attend the event.

A large number of police were deputed atop the hill to ensure security. A few cutural troupes performed on the occasion.

