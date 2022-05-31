Seer warns of agitation over chapter on Basavanna

Sanehalli seer warns of state-wide agitation over textbook chapter on Basavanna

The seer alleged that the lesson contains wrong information about the social reformer of the 12th century

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • May 31 2022, 13:16 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 13:32 ist
12th century social reformer Basavanna. Credit: DH File Photo

Sanehalli-based Taralabalu Branch Mutt Seer Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji has warned Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that a state-wide agitation against the government may become inevitable if it fails to revise the lesson containing wrong information about the social reformer of the 12th century, Basavanna, in class 9 social science textbook.

In the letter addressed to the chief minister, the seer on Tuesday said, either the government has to correct the mistakes about Basavanna in the textbook or continue the old text book to safeguard the interests of students and teachers.

Stating that the lesson on Basavanna in class 9 social science textbook is misleading, he pointed out a sentence that reads "Vachana poets reformed Veerashaiva religion". He said that Basavanna introduced the Lingayat religion.

"Basavannna has been portrayed wrongly in the lesson," he said, adding that some important lines had been removed from the lesson and unwanted information had been included.

Also Read — Chakrathirtha row: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai promises 'appropriate' decision

Referring to the ongoing issue of the school textbook revision committee chief, he said, people from various walks of life are objecting to the panel and the move to revise the textbook. The revised textbooks are not available in the market to see the changes that have been made. This is the ground reality in the state. Schools have started functioning for the past 15 days but textbooks are not available in the market. What should teachers do in classrooms, he questioned.

The seer said that it is evident that members in the school textbook revision committee belong to one particular community. But the panel must contain people from various sections of the society including educationists, people with good vision and social concern.  There is no scope for caste, party politics, he added.  

 

Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji
Basavanna
India News
Karnataka

