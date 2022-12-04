Sankeerthana yatre held amidst tight police security in Srirangapatna

The Sankeerthana Yatre, as part of Hanuma Jayanti celebrations commenced from Nimishamba temple, at Ganjam, Srirangapatna taluk, with hundreds of devotees taking part in the rally, on Sunday.

Police security has been beefed up in the communally sensitive town, as part of the event. Barricades have been installed along the procession route, which passes through Jamia Masjid.

More than 1,500 police personnel have been deployed in the city along the route, and around the mosque, as a precautionary measure.

Besides, drone cameras are being used and CCTV cameras have also been installed around the Jamia Masjid and prominent circles in the town, according to police.

The procession route is around four kilometres, beginning from the Anjaneya temple near Nimishamba temple in Ganjam, passing through Ganjam village, Tipu Summer Palace – Daria Daulat, Kuvempu Circle and culminating at Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple premises. There is a convention of the devotees here.

Tipu’s summer palace has been closed for the public entry on Sunday, in the wake of the yatre, as a precautionary measure.