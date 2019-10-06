Saraswathi puja performed at Mysuru Palace

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family, performed Saraswathi Puja in the Mysuru Palace here on Saturday.

As per the Facebook post of Yaduveer, “On the day, the moon enters the asterism called Mula (Scorpions), Saraswathi, the Goddess of learning, music and arts, is worshipped in a special ritual in the Kannadi Thotti of the Palace. Books, palm leaf manuscripts and musical instruments are placed on a high altar. Then, the energy of the goddess is invoked into them, after which they are ceremonially worshipped by the Maharaja”.

Tradition continues

“In the continued tradition, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, performed special pujas to the portrait of Goddess Saraswathi between 10.45 am and 11.15 am on Saturday,” the post added.

He offered puja to books, veena, musical scriptures, copies of epics like Ramayana, Mahabharata, etc, amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by Palace priests, according to the post.

“The Saraswathi puja will be followed by Kalarathri Puja on Saturday night,” the post reads.