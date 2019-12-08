Savadi ‘extends invitation’ to Kage for rejoining BJP

A video of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi declaring that he would bring back Bharamagouda Kage (Raju Kage) back to BJP, has gone viral on the social media.

Kage joined Congress after the BJP refused him to ticket to contest bypolls from Kagwad. Savadi has “extended invitation” to Kage at a programme to mark centenary celebrations of agricultural credit cooperative society.

“We are like jodettu (ox pair) and the pair should never separate. I will look for a suitable place for you after three and half years and at that point of time will bring you back to the party,” Savadi is heard saying in the video.

Savadi has also sought Kage not to oppose him in the affairs of DCC bank. “Let there be no politics in cooperation sector. I have worked against you only because you joined the Opposition,” he has said.