Savarkar photo among freedom fighters sparks row, SDPI workers booked

Doddapete police Saturday registered an FIR against Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers on charges of obstructing officials of the city corporation from discharging their duties at an exhibition of photos of freedom fighters at City Centre mall on BH Road in the city.

Based on the complaint by the deputy commissioner of city corporation, the police registered FIR against SDPI workers.

Tension prevailed for a while when party activists objected to the photo of Hindutva leader Veer Savarkar displayed along with other freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi and Chandrashekhar Azad at the exhibition. Some workers of SDPI objected to that saying he was not a freedom fighter. They also argued that many Muslims had sacrificed their lives during the freedom movement but authorities did not display photos of a single Muslim freedom fighter.

They also staged a dharna in front of the mall demanding the removal of the photo of Veer Savarkar. BJP City Wing President Jagadish alleged that they were trying to disrupt the 75th anniversary of India's Independence day celebrations. 

Mayor Sunita Annappa also charged that they objected to the exhibition of photos of freedom fighters and created a ruckus in the mall.

