Scientists get first-hand experience of tremors in Kalaburagi village

A team of officials from Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) on Sunday had a first-hand experienced of low-intensity tremors during their visit to the tremor-hit Gadikeshwar in Chincholi taluk of the district.

A seismometer installed by the NGRI scientists at the gram panchayat office has recorded low-intensity tremors. The magnitude of the Sunday quake was less than a metre.

A team of scientists from NGRI Dr Shashidhar and Dr Suresh, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) scientists Dr Ramesh Dikpal, Dr Abhinaya and Sharanasirasagi seismic centre assistant scientist Anaveerappa Biradar, was visiting Gadikeshwar when they heard a sound from the earth’s crust.

Gulbarga MP Dr Umesh Jadhav and Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur, who were camping at the village, also felt tremors in the early hours of Sunday. Revenue Minister R Ashoka is visiting the village on Monday to instil confidence among the fear-stricken villagers. The district administration has opened a relief centre in the village.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: