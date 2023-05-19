Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka; one held

Two construction workers from Davangere were brutally murdered in an under-construction Vishwa Karma community hall at Kuruvalli in Karnataka after a scuffle broke out over idlis. Police have nabbed the accused.

According to the police, Beeresh (35) and Manjappa (46), residents of Davangere City are the deceased persons.

Idli was prepared for the five workers by one Rajanna in the morning. However, things got heated up when he asked them to have the same for dinner as well.

Enraged by this, the duo-Beeresh and Manjappa assaulted him. As an act of revenge, Rajanna murdered them with a pickaxe at night when they were asleep.

The Thirthahalli police have registered a case regarding the murder, while the MLA-elect Araga Jnanendra paid a visit to the location. Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar G K also inspected the crime scene.